Oscars 2022: John Travolta, Mila Kunis, Daniel Kaluuya join presenters line-up

The producers of 94th Academy Awards, Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, have announced the next set of star presenters for the upcoming ceremony.The line-up includes Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyongo, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta. Previously announced presenters for the Oscars 2020 include Ruth E.

The producers of 94th Academy Awards, Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, have announced the next set of star presenters for the upcoming ceremony.

The line-up includes Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta. Previously announced presenters for the Oscars 2020 include Ruth E. Carter, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung Youn. The 94th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC. Filmmaker Jane Campion's Western ''The Power of the Dog'', a psychological drama set in the director's native New Zealand, is leading the this year's Oscar race, with Denis Villeneuve's ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi novel ''Dune'' closely following.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

