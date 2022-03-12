Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal wishes 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar on his birthday

Actor Vicky Kaushal wished 'Uri

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-03-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 16:48 IST
Vicky Kaushal wishes 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar on his birthday
Vicky Kaushal with Aditya Dhar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Vicky Kaushal wished 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' director Aditya Dhar on his birthday. Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Vicky went down his memory lane and shared a picture with Aditya during the shooting of the film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Addressing him as 'Bhai', he wrote, "Happy birthday mere Bhai. Lots of love! @adityadharfilms." Responding to Vicky's sweet gesture, Aditya also replied, "Mera Bhaaaai!!! Love you!!"

Talking about their upcoming project, 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' will be their second collaboration after the National Award-winning movie 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

