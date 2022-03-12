'The Kashmir Files' mints Rs. 3.55 crore on opening day

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's movie 'The Kashmir Files' has earned Rs. 3.55 crores on its opening day on March 11. The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

Film critic and movie business analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the figures on Twitter. He shared that the film has shown strength at the box office, despite limited showcasing (630+ screens). He tweeted, "#TheKashmirFiles springs a BIGGG SURPRISE on Day 1... Despite limited showcasing [630+ screens], the film goes from strength to strength during the course of the day... Evening and night shows EXTRAORDINARY... SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 and 3 is a surety... Fri Rs 3.55 cr. #India biz."

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has declared that 'The Kashmir Files' will be tax-free in the state. An official notification issued by the Excise and Taxation Department on Friday stated that the order will remain in force for six months from today. (ANI)

