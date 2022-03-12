Entertainment News Roundup: Investigation of rape accusation against French actor Depardieu goes on, court rules; Katy Perry defeats appeal in 'Dark Horse' plagiarism case and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Investigation of rape accusation against French actor Depardieu goes on, court rules

A Paris court said on Thursday it would press ahead with an investigation into Gerard Depardieu, one of the country's most famous actors whom an actress has accused of rape. Prosecutors in 2019 dropped the investigation, citing insufficient evidence, only to pick it up again later that year after a new complaint was made to police.

Katy Perry defeats appeal in 'Dark Horse' plagiarism case

A federal appeals court on Thursday said the pop superstar Katy Perry and her team were not liable to a hip-hop artist who claimed they copied her No. 1 hit "Dark Horse" from his Christian rap song. In a 3-0 decision, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Flame, whose given name is Marcus Gray, did not deserve damages for copyright infringement over a musical pattern he said Perry, 37, borrowed from his song "Joyful Noise."

Vietnam blocks Sony's action movie 'Uncharted' over South China Sea map

Vietnam has banned Sony's action movie "Uncharted" from domestic distribution over a scene featuring a map that shows a disputed line declared by China to stake its claim to large parts of the South China Sea, state media reported on Saturday.

The U-shaped "nine-dash line" is used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast areas of the resource-rich South China Sea, including swathes of what Vietnam regards as its continental shelf, where it has awarded oil concessions.

YouTube, Google Play suspend payment-based services in Russia

Alphabet Inc's YouTube and Google Play store are suspending all payment-based services in Russia, including subscriptions, as Western sanctions start to pose banking challenges in the country. Google and YouTube had recently stopped selling online advertising in Russia following similar pauses by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Alec Baldwin says his contract protects him from liability in 'Rust' shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin said in a legal filing on Friday that his "Rust" movie contract protects him from financial liability in the fatal shooting of the film's cinematographer. Baldwin has been named as a defendant in several civil lawsuits including one from the husband of Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in October when a gun the actor was using during a rehearsal fired off a live bullet.

Netflix raises prices for subscribers in UK, Ireland

Netflix Inc raised its prices for subscribers in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the streaming platform said on Thursday, in a bid to invest more in production of new shows and films. Prices for its popular standard plan in UK, which allows streaming on two devices at the same time, will rise by 2 pounds to 10.99 pounds ($14.48) every month, while customers who use the basic plan will now have to pay 6.99 pounds rather than the previous price of 5.99 pounds. The premium plan would cost as much as 15.99 pounds ($21.07) a month.

Warner Music Group says it is suspending operations in Russia

Warner Music Group said Thursday it is suspending operations in Russia, as all three major labels have issued a call for an end to the violence in Ukraine. Warner Music said it would halt investments and development of projects, promotional and marketing activities and manufacturing of all physical products. That means it will stop signing new artists or striking partnerships with producers or labels, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Pixar's 'Turning Red' hopes to dispel taboo of discussing puberty

Pixar Studios' latest film "Turning Red" wants to break a taboo by addressing what a girl goes through during puberty, but with an analogy. Meilin Lee, voiced by Rosalie Chiang, is an overly confident student excelling in every field. But one night, she goes to bed and wakes up as a giant red panda.

Actor Jussie Smollett sentenced to probation, jail time for staging hate crime

A Chicago court on Thursday sentenced actor Jussie Smollett, one-time star of the TV drama "Empire," to 30 months probation and 150 days in jail for staging a hate crime against himself. A jury in December found Smollett, 39, guilty of five of the six felony disorderly conduct counts he faced, one for each time he was accused of lying to police.

(With inputs from agencies.)