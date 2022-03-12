Left Menu

Here's what made Alaya F cry her eyes out

Bollywood actor Alaya F is a bubbly person but something recently made the happy-go-lucky girl cry her eyes out at work.

Updated: 12-03-2022 18:39 IST
Alaya F (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Alaya F is a bubbly person but something recently made the happy-go-lucky girl cry her eyes out at work. The answer? Contact lenses!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor shared a video documenting her struggle to put contact lenses in her eyes. As seen in the clip, the actor had a hard time wearing the lenses and ended up with a burning sensation in her tear-filled eyes.

In the caption, she wrote, "I can do many things in life, putting in lenses is definitely not one of them @mehakoberoi can confirm this #TheStruggleIsReal" https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca_rleto36k/

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor's upcoming films include 'Freddy' with co-star Kartik Aaryan, along with the Hindi remake of the 2018 blockbuster Kannada thriller 'U Turn'. (ANI)

