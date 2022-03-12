Chief Khalsa Diwan president Nirmal Singh dies at 83

Nirmal Singh, president of charitable body Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), died after a prolonged illness. He was 83.

According to a statement, he died on Friday night.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami termed the demise of Nirmal Singh as ''Panthic loss''.

He said while serving as the head of the Chief Khalsa Diwan, Nirmal Singh did remarkable work.

The Chief Khalsa Diwan, having its headquarter in Amritsar, came into being over a century ago with the initiative of eminent Punjabi poet Bhai Veer Singh.

The organisation deals with religious, educational and cultural issues. The charitable body is running 47 schools, three colleges, orphanages, old-age homes and hospitals across Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)