Ranveer Singh gets 'Number 1' jersey from football icon Ledley King

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is currently in the UK, invited to watch the prestigious Premier League Football.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 20:27 IST
Ranveer Singh gets 'Number 1' jersey from football icon Ledley King
Ranveer Singh with Ledley King. Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is currently in the UK, invited to watch the prestigious Premier League Football. Ranveer met English football icon Ledley King who presented him with a customised No 1 jersey.

Ranveer uploaded an image of the jersey on his social media handle on Saturday, visibly delighted about this special moment. Ledley, who was highly rated as a central defender and spent his entire career at Tottenham Hotspur, presented him with this customised Tottenham jersey. Ranveer, an ardent Arsenal supporter, was overjoyed about his visit to the Tottenham stadium.

He said, "What's a Gooner doing at Tottenham Hotspur stadium? Sizing up the enemy? I had a superb time touring the awe-inspiring, state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur stadium and hanging out with Spurs legend Ledley King. The banter was on another level." Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen starring in YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Shankar's remake of his blockbuster 'Anniyan' and Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

