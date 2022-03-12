Left Menu

Bajrang Dal starts 5-day training camp for 275 volunteers in Ayodhya

Bajrang Dal convener Sohan Singh Solanki said that cadets are being giving all types of training.There is also a new dress code. Bajrang Dal members said that earlier there was no dress code.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 12-03-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 23:20 IST
The Bajran Dal began a five-day camp here on Saturday to train 275 volunteers in self defence and martial arts, a spokesman of the outfit said.

These volunteers have been selected from across the country and are being trained at the outfit's headquarters Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya, the spokesman, Vinod Bansal, said. ''We are preparing youths to face any trouble on our Hindu community, religion, culture and society as Bajrang Dal activists,'' he said, adding that ''we carry out such training camps regularly, but now we have included a state of the art training system''. Bajrang Dal convener Sohan Singh Solanki said that cadets are being giving all types of training.

There is also a new dress code. Trainees will be wearing a grey coloured track suit and the logo of the Bajrang Dal is on the back of the shirt, Bansal said.

''Wearing this uniform, our activists will take part in all social events,'' Solanki said. Bajrang Dal members said that earlier there was no dress code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

