Season 3 teaser of 'The Boys' introduces Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy

The season three teaser for Amazon's 'The Boys' has been unveiled by Prime video on Saturday, giving fans a look at series newcomer Jensen Ackles as Solider Boy.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 01:36 IST
A still from 'The Boys' season 3 teaser (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
The season three teaser for Amazon's 'The Boys' has been unveiled by Prime video on Saturday, giving fans a look at series newcomer Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. The almost 2-minute long teaser is set to the song 'Bones', the first released track from Imagine Dragons' forthcoming release 'Mercury -- Act 2'.

It shows glimpses of Butcher struggling with light-beam-shooting eyeballs imbued by Compound V. A-Train is back to advertising new products and has a brand-new costume. Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, a send-up of Captain America, appears for a few seconds, as does Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess. In between these reintroductions are one bloody, gore-filled explosion after another.

'The Boys', follows a group of celebrity superheroes who abuse their powers for their own selfish gains and a renegade group of outlaws who are trying to bring them down. As per Variety, the show's season 3 will debut on Prime Video with three episodes on June 3. New episodes will be available each Friday following, leading up to the epic season finale on July 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

