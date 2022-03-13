Season 3 teaser of 'The Boys' introduces Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy

The season three teaser for Amazon's 'The Boys' has been unveiled by Prime video on Saturday, giving fans a look at series newcomer Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. The almost 2-minute long teaser is set to the song 'Bones', the first released track from Imagine Dragons' forthcoming release 'Mercury -- Act 2'.

It shows glimpses of Butcher struggling with light-beam-shooting eyeballs imbued by Compound V. A-Train is back to advertising new products and has a brand-new costume. Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, a send-up of Captain America, appears for a few seconds, as does Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess. In between these reintroductions are one bloody, gore-filled explosion after another.

'The Boys', follows a group of celebrity superheroes who abuse their powers for their own selfish gains and a renegade group of outlaws who are trying to bring them down. As per Variety, the show's season 3 will debut on Prime Video with three episodes on June 3. New episodes will be available each Friday following, leading up to the epic season finale on July 8. (ANI)

