Left Menu

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2022 02:27 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 02:27 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Vietnam blocks Sony's action movie 'Uncharted' over South China Sea map

Vietnam has banned Sony's action movie "Uncharted" from domestic distribution over a scene featuring a map that shows a disputed line declared by China to stake its claim to large parts of the South China Sea, state media reported on Saturday.

The U-shaped "nine-dash line" is used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast areas of the resource-rich South China Sea, including swathes of what Vietnam regards as its continental shelf, where it has awarded oil concessions.

Alec Baldwin says his contract protects him from liability in 'Rust' shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin said in a legal filing on Friday that his "Rust" movie contract protects him from financial liability in the fatal shooting of the film's cinematographer. Baldwin has been named as a defendant in several civil lawsuits including one from the husband of Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in October when a gun the actor was using during a rehearsal fired off a live bullet.

Actor Jussie Smollett sentenced to probation, jail time for staging hate crime

A Chicago court on Thursday sentenced actor Jussie Smollett, one-time star of the TV drama "Empire," to 30 months probation and 150 days in jail for staging a hate crime against himself. A jury in December found Smollett, 39, guilty of five of the six felony disorderly conduct counts he faced, one for each time he was accused of lying to police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
New study sheds light on how blood clots are formed during wound healing

New study sheds light on how blood clots are formed during wound healing

 Ireland
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022