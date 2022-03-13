Hailey Bieber discharged from hospital after being admitted for brain condition

Left Menu

Justin, 28, has since recovered from COVID-19.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-03-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 10:24 IST
Hailey Bieber Image Credit: ANI
Model Hailey Bieber says she was hospitalized for a medical emergency earlier this week following ''stroke-like symptoms''.

In a statement on Saturday, the 25-year-old media personality said she was admitted to a hospital in Palm Springs, California, where the doctors found that she had suffered a blood clot in her brain.

''On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,'' Hailey, who is married to singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, wrote on her Instagram Story.

''They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,'' she said.

Describing the incident as ''one of the scariest moments I've ever been through'', Hailey said she was home now and doing well.

''... and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love,'' she added.

Hailey's health scare comes after Justin tested positive for the novel coronavirus last month. Justin, 28, has since recovered from COVID-19.

