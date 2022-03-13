Haven't been typecast on OTT platforms: Suchitra Pillai

Actor Suchitra Pillai says the arrival of streaming platforms in the country has been a ''breath of fresh air'' for her as the medium has offered her diverse roles, something she struggled with on television.

The actor, known for starring in films like ''Dil Chahta Hai'', ''Page 3'' and ''Fashion'', has appeared on several TV shows including ''Pradhan Mantri'', ''Koi Dil Main Hai'' and ''Beintehaa''. She has also been a regular in the digital space with shows like Netflix's ''Betaal'', ''Call My Agent: Bollywood'' and the streamer's latest series ''Eternally Confused and Eager for Love''.

Plliai said OTT (over-the-top) platforms have liberated her from being bracketed as an actor.

''The advent of OTT has been incredible. As an actor, to be able to get a lot of things where you are not typecast (is nice). I have done a lot of TV before and there had come a point where everyone was saying, 'Oh, again you are playing a negative role?' This is my third show with Netflix and each role has been different, it has been like a breath of fresh air,'' the actor told PTI.

From playing a commandant of her squad in Counter Insurgency Police Department to a mother in her latest young adult dramedy series, Pillai said the roles that streamers have offered her are a departure from what she was used to doing on the small screen.

''An actor is always greedy to do something they haven't done before and with platforms like this, you get that chance. I haven't seen stereotypical characters on OTT platforms, I haven't been offered a bad mother in law or a bad aunt, which is why I am enjoying this, it's not at all boring. I haven't been typecast at all, in any of the work I have done on OTT,'' she added.

On ''Eternally Confused and Eager for Love'', the 51-year-old features as the mother to a 20-something man, played by Vihaan Samat, navigating adulthood and the world of romance.

Citing the example of the show, the actor said the series offered her the opportunity to play a layered character.

''OTT platforms have empowered me to push myself. The characters I have been offered are not one dimensional. There is always a layer, sometimes already written or sometimes that as an actor I can add, even with this one,'' she added.

Created and directed by Rahul Nair, the show is Netflix's first joint series with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the production banner from Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Pillai said she was impressed by the ''crisp'' writing of ''Eternally Confused and Eager for Love''.

''The way Rahul put out so easily what many young boys and girls are going through stayed with me. The language was relatable and so was my mother's character, because I have a 14-year-old daughter, who I hope is not that confused in love. Even though the show's comedy is real, it is not in your face. The bickering between the parents is also something I could relate to,'' she added.

The show also features Rahul Bose, Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee and Dalai.

