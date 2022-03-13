Anushka Sharma celebrates 7 years of her debut production 'NH-10'

Actor Anushka Sharma has completed seven years as a producer as her debut production 'NH-10' has completed seven years of its theatrical release. Taking to her Instagram story on Sunday, Anushka shared a short video in which several scenes from the movie were seen. She also tagged her production company, Clean Slate Filmz and actor Neil Bhoopalam.

After 'NH-10', the banner has also produced many films such as 'Bulbbul', 'Phillauri' and 'Pari' and web series 'Paatal Lok.' Released in 2015, 'NH-10' was directed by Navdeep Singh. The movie stars Anushka Sharma as Meera and Neil Bhoopalam as Arjun in the lead as a professional couple living a busy life in Gurugram. When they decide to take a short trip, it turns into their biggest nightmare as they get involved as witnesses of gang murder and honour killing. (ANI)

