Anushka Sharma celebrates 7 years of her debut production 'NH-10'

Actor Anushka Sharma has completed seven years as a producer as her debut production 'NH-10' has completed seven years of its theatrical release.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-03-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 16:46 IST
NH-10 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Anushka Sharma has completed seven years as a producer as her debut production 'NH-10' has completed seven years of its theatrical release. Taking to her Instagram story on Sunday, Anushka shared a short video in which several scenes from the movie were seen. She also tagged her production company, Clean Slate Filmz and actor Neil Bhoopalam.

After 'NH-10', the banner has also produced many films such as 'Bulbbul', 'Phillauri' and 'Pari' and web series 'Paatal Lok.' Released in 2015, 'NH-10' was directed by Navdeep Singh. The movie stars Anushka Sharma as Meera and Neil Bhoopalam as Arjun in the lead as a professional couple living a busy life in Gurugram. When they decide to take a short trip, it turns into their biggest nightmare as they get involved as witnesses of gang murder and honour killing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

