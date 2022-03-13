Entertainment News Roundup: Vietnam blocks Sony's action movie 'Uncharted' over South China Sea map; Alec Baldwin says his contract protects him from liability in 'Rust' shooting
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Vietnam blocks Sony's action movie 'Uncharted' over South China Sea map
Vietnam has banned Sony's action movie "Uncharted" from a domestic distribution over a scene featuring a map that shows a disputed line declared by China to stake its claim to large parts of the South China Sea, state media reported on Saturday.
The U-shaped "nine-dash line" is used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast areas of the resource-rich South China Sea, including swathes of what Vietnam regards as its continental shelf, where it has awarded oil concessions.
Alec Baldwin says his contract protects him from liability in 'Rust' shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin said in a legal filing on Friday that his "Rust" movie contract protects him from financial liability in the fatal shooting of the film's cinematographer. Baldwin has been named as a defendant in several civil lawsuits including one from the husband of Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in October when a gun the actor was using during a rehearsal fired off a live bullet.
