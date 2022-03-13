'The Power Of The Dog' director Jane Campion reacts to Sam Elliott's criticism of the film

Director Jane Campion did not hold back when asked for her response to criticism that veteran actor Sam Elliott recently made about her film 'The Power of the Dog'. As per Deadline, on Marc Maron's 'WTF' podcast recently, Elliott complained that Campion's Western was "a piece of s--t," with "allusions of homosexuality," comparing the cowboy characters to Chippendales dancers that "wear bow ties and not much else" and who are "running around in chaps and no shirts."

He also tore into New Zealander Campion for making an American story, saying, "What the f--k does this woman from down there know about the American West?" Speaking to Deadline on the DGA Awards red carpet, Campion said of Elliott: "I think it's really unfortunate and sad for him because he's really hit the trifecta of misogyny and xenophobia and homophobia. I don't like that. I think he was being a little bit of a b--ch. Plus he's not a cowboy, he's an actor."

Campion joked that the only way to settle this was in true Western style: with a shootout -- with none other than 'The Power of the Dog' star Benedict Cumberbatch by her side. "When Elliott gets out of hair and makeup, I'll meet him down at the OK Corral on the set with 'Doctor Strange', and we will shoot it out."

She added, "Look, the West is a mythic space and there's plenty of room on the range." At the DGA Awards, Campion seized the Best Directing of a Feature Film Award for 'The Power of the Dog'.

At a BAFTA event last week, Cumberbatch called Elliott's comments "very odd", while on Friday night at the premiere of his new film, 'Windfall', Jesse Plemons said Elliott's comments had made him laugh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)