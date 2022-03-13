Translator Arunava Sinha receives Vani Foundation Distinguished Translator Award

Critically acclaimed translator and writer Arunava Sinha received the coveted Vani Foundation Distinguished Translator Award at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) on Sunday.

The award, now in its sixth edition, recognises Indian translators and their noteworthy body of literary and linguistic work built over time between at least two Indian languages. Sinha, who has translated classic, modern and contemporary Bengali fiction and non-fiction into the English language, has about 79 translation works published by him so far. His award-winning translations include ''Chowringhee'' (2007), ''Seventeen'' (2011) and ''When The Time Is Right'' (2011).

''This is an unexpected honour that, I would like to think, is an acknowledgement not of one translator but of the incredible work done by all translators in India,'' Sinha said on the occasion.

The winner was selected by the jury comprising eminent writer and co-director of JLF Namita Gokhale, director of Jaipur BookMark Neeta Gupta and chairman of Prabha Khaitan Foundation Sundeep Bhutoria.

''There is so much to be done, in the field of literary translation in the subcontinent, and I know that Arunava Sinha's nuanced transmutations will bring the many languages and one literature of India into a new level of perception and self awareness,'' Gokhale said.

The former recipients of the award are Attoor Ravi Verma, Anamika, Rita Kothari, Teji Grover and Rakhshanda Jalil. The JLF's 15th edition, which started here on Thursday, is being held in a hybrid format for the first time since its inception in 2006. It was held virtually from March 5 to 9 because of Covid.

Turkish bestselling novelist Elif Shafak, American writer and 2002 Pulitzer Prize for fiction finalist Jonathan Franzen, South African novelist and 2021 Booker winner Damon Galgut, Australian author and 2003 Booker winner DBC Pierre, English actor-writer Rupert Everett, and eminent Jamaican poet Kei Miller are among the 250 authors participating in the JLF this year.

