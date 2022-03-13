Left Menu

Benedict Cumberbatch says he hopes to house Ukrainian refugees

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-03-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 22:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch said on Sunday he hoped to take part in a government scheme to offer Ukrainian refugees somewhere to live. The new "Homes for Ukraine" scheme will allow members of the public, charities, businesses and community groups to offer accommodation to refugees to come to Britain even if they do not have family ties.

"It is a really shocking time to be a European two and a half hours flight away from Ukraine, and it's something that hangs over us," Cumberbatch told Sky News on the red carpet of the British Academy Film Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall. Cumberbatch, known for his roles in "Sherlock", "The Imitation Game" and "Doctor Strange", was wearing a round badge with the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag on the lapel of his jacket.

"We all need ... to do more than wear a badge. We need to donate, we need to pressure our politicians to continue to create some kind of a refugee safety and a haven here for people who are suffering," he said. "Everyone needs to do as much as they can ... there's been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, I hope to be part of that myself."

Cumberbatch is up at the BAFTAs for the leading actor award for his portrayal of a 1920s rancher in "The Power of the Dog".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

