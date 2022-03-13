'The Kashmir Files' to be tax free in Karnataka: CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced making the movie The Kashmir Files tax free in Karnataka.The film directed by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley by Islamic extremists.Kudos to vivekagnihotri for TheKashmirFiles, a blood-curdling, poignant honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home land.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced making the movie 'The Kashmir Files' tax free in Karnataka.
The film directed by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley by Islamic extremists.
''Kudos to @vivekagnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles, a blood-curdling, poignant & honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home land. To lend our support to the movie & encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka,'' Bommai tweeted. Besides, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh governments have also decided to make the movie tax-free.
