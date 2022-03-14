'The Power of the Dog' wins best film at British Academy Film Awards
14-03-2022
Dark Western "The Power of the Dog" scooped the top prize at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, winning best film.
The movie also triumphed in the director category for filmmaker Jane Campion.
