Television presenter Holly Willoughby tests positive for COVID-19

Renowned English presenter Holly Willoughby has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | London | Updated: 14-03-2022 01:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 01:23 IST
Holly Willoughby (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Renowned English presenter Holly Willoughby has tested positive for COVID-19. The news of her diagnosis was confirmed on the Twitter handle of her show 'Dancing on Ice' on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, Holly Willoughby is unable to host tonight's show after testing positive for Covid-19. Tonight's #DancingOnIce Semi-Final will be hosted by Phillip Schofield and we look forward to Holly returning for our Live Final @hollywills @Schofe," a tweet read. After learning about her illness, fans chimed into the comment section and Holly a speedy recovery.

"Very last minute in this case..sure it'll be fine & Phil will get through it as Holly would've if she'd had to. Hope she's ok, that's the only thing that matters really," a netizen commented. "Oh dear! I hope she feels better soon," another one wrote.

However, Holly has not updated fans about her COVID-19 contraction on her social media accounts yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

