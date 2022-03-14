Akshay Kumar 'overwhelmed' after visiting National Museum of Indian Cinema

Actor Akshay Kumar and his 'Bachchan Pandey' co-star Kriti Sanon recently visited the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai. Opening up about his experience witnessing the diverse work of legendary filmmakers at the museum, Akshay took to Twitter on Sunday night and wrote, "Visited the @NMICMumbai today...having grown up watching the celebrated films over the years, and getting to revisit those memories was nothing short of overwhelming. It is a magnificent film museum and a must visit for all film lovers."

The National Museum of Indian Cinema was Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19th January 2019. And as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the National Museum of Indian Cinema displayed the vintage and the classic car club of India exhibition for the cast of 'Bachchhan Paandey', which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)