Entertainment News Roundup: Vietnam blocks Sony's action movie 'Uncharted' over South China Sea map; Benedict Cumberbatch says he hopes to house Ukrainian refugees and more

Vietnam blocks Sony's action movie 'Uncharted' over South China Sea map

Vietnam has banned Sony's action movie "Uncharted" from domestic distribution over a scene featuring a map that shows a disputed line declared by China to stake its claim to large parts of the South China Sea, state media reported on Saturday.

The U-shaped "nine-dash line" is used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast areas of the resource-rich South China Sea, including swathes of what Vietnam regards as its continental shelf, where it has awarded oil concessions.

Benedict Cumberbatch says he hopes to house Ukrainian refugees

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch said on Sunday he hoped to take part in a government scheme to offer Ukrainian refugees somewhere to live. The new "Homes for Ukraine" scheme will allow members of the public, charities, businesses and community groups to offer accommodation to refugees to come to Britain even if they do not have family ties.

Box Office: 'The Batman' Stays Strong With $66 Million in Second Weekend

Robert Pattinson's moody superhero adventure "The Batman" prevailed at the box office again. The film earned $66 million in its second weekend of release, propelling its domestic tally to a robust $238.5 million. After only 10 days on the big screen, "The Batman" ranks as the highest-grossing movie of 2022, as well as the second-highest grossing movie since the onset of COVID-19. Only "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which has generated a stellar $792 million in North America, has earned more money at the domestic box office in the past two years.

Factbox-Key winners at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its annual film awards on Sunday, in a glitzy ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall. Below are the key winners of Britain's top film honours.

'The Power of the Dog', 'Dune' triumph at BAFTA Awards

Dark Western "The Power of the Dog" scooped the top two honours at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, winning best film and director for Jane Campion, while sci-fi epic "Dune" picked up the most prizes. New Zealand filmmaker Campion wrapped up a successful weekend for her comeback feature film, after winning the top honours at the Directors Guild of America awards in Beverly Hills the day before.

