'Stranger Things' fame Millie Bobby Brown attends BAFTA 2022 with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, on Sunday, made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London. For the gala, the couple chose to twin in black. The 'Stranger Things' star donned a black velvet dress featuring black lace detailing, which she paired with a matching set of gloves and silver jewelry.

On the other hand, Jake, the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, sported a plain black suit. As per People, Brown made her relationship Instagram official with Jake in November 2021 by posting a picture of Bongiovi kissing her on her cheek.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Brown is all set to come up with the fourth season of her hit show 'Stranger Things' in May, nearly three years after season 3 was released. (ANI)

