Left Menu

'Stranger Things' fame Millie Bobby Brown attends BAFTA 2022 with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, on Sunday, made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

ANI | London | Updated: 14-03-2022 03:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 03:23 IST
'Stranger Things' fame Millie Bobby Brown attends BAFTA 2022 with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, on Sunday, made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London. For the gala, the couple chose to twin in black. The 'Stranger Things' star donned a black velvet dress featuring black lace detailing, which she paired with a matching set of gloves and silver jewelry.

On the other hand, Jake, the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, sported a plain black suit. As per People, Brown made her relationship Instagram official with Jake in November 2021 by posting a picture of Bongiovi kissing her on her cheek.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Brown is all set to come up with the fourth season of her hit show 'Stranger Things' in May, nearly three years after season 3 was released. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
2
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
3
MP power load dispatch centre gets additional cyber security

MP power load dispatch centre gets additional cyber security

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; South Korea reports record-high 383,665 new COVID-19 cases - KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022