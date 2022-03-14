Left Menu

Kid Cudi joins cast of Brittany Snow's directorial debut ‘September 17th’

Actor Brittany Snow has announced that rapper-actor Kid Cudi will be playing a pivotal role in her directorial debut feature film September 17th.The duo, who star together in production company A24s latest horror film X, made the revelation during an interview with Variety.I cant really speak to it too much, except that Scotts doing a part in the movie, so thats cool, Snow said.Cudi said he is excited to reteam with Snow on a great script.I couldnt believe that she wanted me in it.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-03-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 09:18 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Brittany Snow has announced that rapper-actor Kid Cudi will be playing a pivotal role in her directorial debut feature film ''September 17th''.

The duo, who star together in production company A24’s latest horror film “X'', made the revelation during an interview with Variety.

''I can’t really speak to it too much, except that Scott’s doing a part in the movie, so that’s cool,'' Snow said.

Cudi said he is excited to reteam with Snow on a ''great script''.

“I couldn’t believe that she wanted me in it. She had told me about the movie while we were on set (for ‘X’), but she never asked me to be in it. I was like, ‘Maybe she’s waiting to see how (‘X’) turns out.’ It’s gonna be awesome. Really great script,'' he said.

''September 17th'' centres on a woman named Riley, who struggles with food and body image issues. After getting discharged from rehab she meets Ethan and must navigate the line between unconditional love and a new addiction. Snow has co-written the screenplay with Becca Gleason.

Yale Production banner's Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman are producing alongside Lizzie Shapiro's company The Space Program. Nick Donnermeyer, Michael Rothstein, Jesse Korman and Jeffrey Tussi are executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

