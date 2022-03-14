Left Menu

Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' to hit the screens in June

Vikram, a Tamil film headlined by Kamal Haasan, is slated to be released on June 3.Haasan, who also produces the movie via his Raaj Kamal Films International, announced the release date of the film on Twitter. I am waiting with bated breath for our Vikram to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 10:04 IST
Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' to hit the screens in June
  • Country:
  • India

''Vikram'', a Tamil film headlined by Kamal Haasan, is slated to be released on June 3.

Haasan, who also produces the movie via his Raaj Kamal Films International, announced the release date of the film on Twitter. ''I am waiting with bated breath for our ''Vikram'' to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022. #VikramFromJune3,'' the veteran wrote.

He also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film's shoot. Billed as a high-octane action drama, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

The team completed the shooting of the film on March 2.

Haasan, who had started filming for ''Vikram'' last July, in February exited the reality TV series “Bigg Boss Ultimate” as its host owing to scheduling conflicts with the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
2
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
3
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
4
Putin supporters demonstrate in Belgrade

Putin supporters demonstrate in Belgrade

 Serbia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022