'The Umbrella Academy' season 3 to arrive on Netflix in June

The third season of the Netflix superhero series ''The Umbrella Academy'' will premiere on the streamer on June 22.

According to Deadline, series creator and showrunner Steve Blackman made the announcement on Sunday at the SXSW film festival.

The streamer also released two first-look photos and a teaser of the show on its social media pages.

''The Umbrella Academy'', an adaptation of a comic book series of the same name from Dark Horse Comics, is about a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death, and the threat of an impending apocalypse.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Javon 'Wanna' Walton round out the cast of the series.

The upcoming season is executive produced by Blackman, Jeff F King, who also directs, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson and Jeremy Webb.

''The Umbrella Academy'' is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix.

