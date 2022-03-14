Left Menu

'The Umbrella Academy' season 3 to arrive on Netflix in June

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-03-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 11:23 IST
'The Umbrella Academy' season 3 to arrive on Netflix in June
  • Country:
  • United States

The third season of the Netflix superhero series ''The Umbrella Academy'' will premiere on the streamer on June 22.

According to Deadline, series creator and showrunner Steve Blackman made the announcement on Sunday at the SXSW film festival.

The streamer also released two first-look photos and a teaser of the show on its social media pages.

''The Umbrella Academy'', an adaptation of a comic book series of the same name from Dark Horse Comics, is about a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death, and the threat of an impending apocalypse.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Javon 'Wanna' Walton round out the cast of the series.

The upcoming season is executive produced by Blackman, Jeff F King, who also directs, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson and Jeremy Webb.

''The Umbrella Academy'' is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
2
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
3
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
4
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022