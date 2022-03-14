'The Kashmir Files' to be screened with maximum possible shows in Goa: Sawant

Goa's caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has backed the recently released film "The Kashmir Files" and said it will continue to be screened in the state with maximum possible shows.

The Chief Minister's Office also stated that Sawant would watch the movie on Monday. Sawant in a Twitter post on Sunday evening said, "The gripping tale of pain, struggle, suffering of Kashmiri Hindus needs to be understood by everyone so that we ensure such a history is not repeated. I have spoken to INOX management and the movie will continue to be screened with maximum possible shows." A group of activists in Goa had alleged that a mutliplex chain at Margao in South Goa district was trying to reduce the number of shows of the film, after several seats were found empty during the screening while tickets were shown sold in online booking.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Some of the states have exempted the film from entertainment tax.

