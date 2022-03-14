Left Menu

'The Kashmir Files' to be screened with maximum possible shows in Goa: Sawant

Goas caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has backed the recently released film The Kashmir Files and said it will continue to be screened in the state with maximum possible shows.The Chief Ministers Office also stated that Sawant would watch the movie on Monday.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-03-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 12:53 IST
'The Kashmir Files' to be screened with maximum possible shows in Goa: Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has backed the recently released film "The Kashmir Files" and said it will continue to be screened in the state with maximum possible shows.

The Chief Minister's Office also stated that Sawant would watch the movie on Monday. Sawant in a Twitter post on Sunday evening said, "The gripping tale of pain, struggle, suffering of Kashmiri Hindus needs to be understood by everyone so that we ensure such a history is not repeated. I have spoken to INOX management and the movie will continue to be screened with maximum possible shows." A group of activists in Goa had alleged that a mutliplex chain at Margao in South Goa district was trying to reduce the number of shows of the film, after several seats were found empty during the screening while tickets were shown sold in online booking.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Some of the states have exempted the film from entertainment tax.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
2
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022