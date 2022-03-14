Left Menu

Mamata takes pride in Bengali signage of London Tube station

Updated: 14-03-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 13:14 IST
Mamata takes pride in Bengali signage of London Tube station
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took pride in the signage of a London Metro station in Bengali and said it signifies the importance of the language.

''Proud to note that the London Tube Rail has accepted Bengali as a language of signage at Whitechapel Station, signifying the increasing global importance & strength of the 1000-year old language Bengali,'' the chief minister tweeted.

She further said, ''It underlines that the diaspora should work together in common cultural directions. It is a victory of our culture and heritage.''

