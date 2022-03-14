BJP MLA seeks 'The Kashmir Files' to be made tax free in Maha

BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Monday demanded that the Maharashtra government exempt the movie ''The Kashmir Files'' from entertainment tax.

Putting forth his demand in the state Assembly, Lodha said many states were making the film tax-free and it is being appreciated by the audience.

In the state Legislative Council, BJP MLC Pravin Datke raised an issue about the film through point of information and said, “'The Kashmir Files' released in various multiplexes and film theatres, but some secular forces are trying to keep it away from viewers. Despite having empty seats, some theatres are closing doors to the audience.” He said there were reports that some dialogues/scenes of the film were muted during the screening at some places. ''Art is a form of expression and such illegal silencing of dialogues is against freedom provided under the Constitution. The House should take a note of this and issue directives,” he said.

Council Chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar took a note of Datke's demands.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

