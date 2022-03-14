Left Menu

'The Brittle Thread' to premiere at International Film Festival of Kerala

Shweta Nagar and Syed Iqbal Ahmed.It is produced by Visvesh Singh Sehrawat and co-produced by Sampat Singh Rathore and Abhinav Pareek.The film had its world premiere at the 34th Tokyo International Film Festival late last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 14:30 IST
'The Brittle Thread' to premiere at International Film Festival of Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Indian filmmaker Ritesh Sharma's feature directorial debut ''The Brittle Thread (Jhini Bini Chadariya)'' is set to have its Indian premiere at the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala, the makers announced Monday.

The trilingual drama -- Hindi, English and Hebrew -- will be screened in competition under the Indian Cinema Now section at the movie gala, to be held in Thiruvanathapuram from March 18 to March 25.

Set in Sharma's hometown Varanasi, ''The Brittle Thread'' follows the story of the street dancer Rani (Megha Mathur) and handloom weaver Shahdab (Muzaffar Khan), who are both fighting the hardships of life in the bustling Uttar Pradesh city.

The synopsis of the film reads: ''Headstrong, feisty street dancer Rani works hard to take care of her daughter while reclusive weaver Shahdab discovers a new world in his friendship with an Israeli tourist. Exploring the love and hate dimensions in the ancient city of Varanasi, their cultural and political identities come to the fore. Will the luminous fabric of our diversity soon turn into an iron curtain, dividing those who seem to belong & those who don't?'' Sharma, known for his 2010 documentary film ''The Holy Wives'' about caste-based sexual exploitation and human trafficking in India, has also written ''The Brittle Thread''.

Other films in the Indian Cinema Now section include: ''Shoebox'', ''Life is Suffering Death is Salvation'', ''The Mist'', ''Deep6'', ''Boomba Ride'', and ''Bagh (The Tiger)''.

''The Brittle Thread'' also stars Sivan Spector, Utkarsh Srivastava, Roopa Chaurasiya, Nishant Kumar. Shweta Nagar and Syed Iqbal Ahmed.

It is produced by Visvesh Singh Sehrawat and co-produced by Sampat Singh Rathore and Abhinav Pareek.

The film had its world premiere at the 34th Tokyo International Film Festival late last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022