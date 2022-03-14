Left Menu

First five minutes of 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' remake series released

The opening sequence for Showtime's upcoming sci-fi series 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' has been released online.

A still from 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
The opening sequence for Showtime's upcoming sci-fi series 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' has been released online. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 5-minute-long sequence was released as the show had its premiere screening at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

'The Man Who Fell to Earth' clip shows Chiwetel Ejiofor as an alien who had to quickly adapt to the human environment and culture in order to be noticed, to the point of getting to present an Apple-like panel in which he is set to make a world-changing revelation to viewers. The show, which premieres on April 24, has been inspired by the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic 1976 David Bowie film, though the main character will be different than the previous iterations.

The series also stars Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters and Bill Nighy. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the project has been executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Ejiofor, Rola Bauer and Francoise Guyonnet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

