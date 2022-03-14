Left Menu

Benedict Cumberbatch to support Homes For Ukraine Refugee initiative

Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch has said that he plans to be a part of the UK government's Homes for Ukraine Scheme.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 15:48 IST
Benedict Cumberbatch (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch has said that he plans to be a part of the UK government's Homes for Ukraine Scheme. According to Deadline, this initiative will enable British people to take in refugees from the embattled country.

Last night, while sporting a Ukraine flag badge on the BAFTA red carpet, the actor was quoted as saying "everyone needs to do as much as they can" and that he was backing the initiative. "We all need ... to do more than wear a badge. We need to donate, we need to pressure our politicians to continue to create some kind of a haven here for people who are suffering... there's been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, I hope to be part of that myself," Cumberbatch commented, as per a news outlet.

As per Deadline, the scheme, which opens from Monday, March 14, will see households that host a Ukrainian refugee for six months awarded GBP 350 a month of funding. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

