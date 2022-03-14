Left Menu

Legendary opera singer Andrea Bocelli's son Matteo Bocelli to visit India soon

Italian singer-songwriter Matteo Bocelli, the youngest son of iconic opera singer Andrea Bocelli, is all set to visit India this month.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-03-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 15:53 IST
Legendary opera singer Andrea Bocelli's son Matteo Bocelli to visit India soon
Matteo Bocelli. Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Italian singer-songwriter Matteo Bocelli, the youngest son of iconic opera singer Andrea Bocelli, is all set to visit India this month. Confirming his maiden visit, Matteo said: "I'm extremely excited about my trip to India. India for me is a beautiful country that represents culture, history and tradition in its finest form."

He added, "I will be visiting India for the first time in Mumbai for a special project and on my brief trip I'm looking forward to trying out some local cuisines, meeting like-minded people from the music and entertainment industry and touring around to see some iconic landmarks in and around Mumbai." Reportedly, Matteo is coming to Mumbai for a special musical collaboration with singer duo Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar. (ANI)

