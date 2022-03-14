Left Menu

Marking 60 years, Rolling Stones to go back on the road across Europe

The Stones' drummer Charlie Watts, who joined the band in 1963, died last year aged 80. "Looking forward to seeing you all this summer!" Jagger wrote on Twitter, alongside a video of the band performing live across the decades.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-03-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:26 IST
Marking 60 years, Rolling Stones to go back on the road across Europe
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Rolling Stones will embark on a European tour this summer, playing stadiums and arenas, to mark their 60th anniversary as a band, the British rockers said on Monday. Called "SIXTY", the 14-show tour will kick off in Madrid on June 1 and travel to 10 countries in total, including Britain.

The band will perform at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, their first show in the British city for more than 50 years, as well as two concerts at London's Hyde Park. Frontman Mick Jagger, 78, and guitarists Keith Richards, 78, and Ronnie Wood, 74, will be joined by drummer Steve Jordan for the tour. The Stones' drummer Charlie Watts, who joined the band in 1963, died last year aged 80.

"Looking forward to seeing you all this summer!" Jagger wrote on Twitter, alongside a video of the band performing live across the decades. The set list will include Stones classics such as "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction" and "Paint It Black" among others as well as "a selection of unexpected tracks" from their vast catalogue of music, according to a press release. The tour will also have a new stage production.

The Stones, who wrapped up the North American leg of their "No Filter" tour in November, will also play in Munich, Amsterdam, Bern, Milan, Brussels, Vienna, Paris and Stockholm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022