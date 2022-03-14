Neetu Kapoor to judge reality TV show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor will be judging a new reality TV show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. Ahead of taking charge as a judge, Neetu Kapoor said, "It gives me great joy to be part of a show that will give the upcoming dance prodigies a golden opportunity to showcase their talent. I see my role in 'Dance Deewane Juniors' as a responsibility to nurture and support the little ones. I can't wait to see them take on the stage."

Apart from Neetu Kapoor, dancing sensation Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonjee have also been roped in to judge the Colors' show. Meanwhile, on the film front, Neetu Kapoor is waiting for the release of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which also features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. (ANI)

