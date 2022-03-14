Left Menu

Make 'The Kashmir Files' entertainment tax-free: BJP in Lok Sabha

The movie, which released last week, is written and directed by Agnihotri and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 19:27 IST
The BJP on Monday demanded that the recently-released movie 'The Kashmir Files' should be exempted from entertainment tax, while BSP pitched for its ban, arguing that such films create feelings of hatred among various communities.

Participating in the debate on Jammu and Kashmir Budget in Lok Sabha, BJP member Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said the film is exposing the bitter truth and hence it should be exempted from entertainment tax. Janata Dal (United) member Sunil Kumar Pintu too demanded that the movie should be made tax-free, saying the movie reveals the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Danish Ali, however, said that whether it is ''Kashmir Files or Gujarat Files'', films which create feelings of hatred should be banned. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990. The movie, which released last week, is written and directed by Agnihotri and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi.

