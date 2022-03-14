Aamir Khan regrets not giving enough time to family

Superstar Aamir Khan, who turned 57 on Monday, is looking back at the time when he took his family member for granted. In a recent interview with News18 India, the actor opened up about his personal life, career, family and value system.

Opening up about how he could not give enough time to his near and dear ones, he shared, talking in Hindi, "Somewhere I didn't shoulder my responsibilities. My parents, my siblings, Reena ji--my first wife, Kiran ji, Reena ji's parents, Kiran ji's parents, my children...all these people are very close to me. I was 18 when I joined the film industry and I got so absorbed, I wanted to learn so much and do so much. Today I realise that, these people, who were so close to me...I couldn't give them my time the way I would want to." Apart from his family, he also talked about the values he considers important, including following the three pillars of Jainism.

He said, "When there is someone whose thoughts you do not agree with, one should keep an open window in their minds that maybe the other person is right. Atleast one should understand that just like you have thoughts, others have their own thoughts, and have an equal right to express them as you do. This is one of Jainism's three pillars which I try to follow in my life. One is non-violence, second is use as less as you can, don't waste. And the third is this, that the other person has the complete freedom to feel different from your ways of thinking." For the unversed, Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986 and are parents to Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. They separated in 2002.

He married Kiran Rao in 2005 and they share son Azad Rao Khan. The couple announced their separation last year in 2021. Meanwhile, on the work front, the superstar will be next seen in the highly anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.The comedy drama is slated to release in theatres on April 14, 2022. (ANI)

