Dhami watches Kashmir files, takes steps to make it tax-free in Uk’d

Uttarakhand's acting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami watched ''The Kashmir Files'' at a multiplex here on Monday.

After watching the much-acclaimed movie made on the 1990 exodus of the Kashmiri pandits from the valley marking the beginning of the terrorism in the Valley, Dhami called up its director Vivek Agnihotri and congratulated him for making such a “good film” on the atrocities perpetrated against Hindus in J&K.

Sharing the information on Twitter, Dhami said he also instructed the chief secretary to take steps to make the film tax-free in Uttarakhand.

Released on Friday, “The Kashmir Files” is a film based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.

