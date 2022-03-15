Dolly Parton declines Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Left Menu

American singer and songwriter Dolly Parton has bowed out of her nomination for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

American singer and songwriter Dolly Parton has bowed out of her nomination for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Dolly made the revelation in a statement posted on her Instagram handle. It read, "Even though I'm extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

This had been the singer's first nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Her fellow nominees included Beck, Devo, Kate Bush, Eminem, Rage Against the Machine, Carly Simon and others, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In her social media statement, Parton further said, "I do hope the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and will be willing to consider me again-if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!"

She also noted that her husband Carl Dean is a rock n' roll fan, saying, "He always encouraged me to do one." "I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!" Parton concluded her note by offering encouragement.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, this isn't the first instance when Parton has bowed out of a highly esteemed honour. Last year, Parton requested that Tennessee lawmakers not consider a bill that would allow a statue of the legendary singer-songwriter to be built on the grounds of the state Capitol. (ANI)

