Anjali Bhimani joins cast of 'Ms Marvel' series

Actor Anjali Bhimani is all set to join the cast of Disney Plus's 'Ms. Marvel' in a recurring role, the details of which have currently been kept under wraps.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 10:31 IST
Anjali Bhimani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Anjali Bhimani is all set to join the cast of Disney Plus's 'Ms. Marvel' in a recurring role, the details of which have currently been kept under wraps. According to Deadline, 'Ms. Marvel', penned by writer Bisha K. Ali, will tell the story of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American teen based in New Jersey.

Ms Marvel had made her first appearance in 2014 as Marvel's first Muslim character to star in her own title. Now, she will be Marvel Studios' first onscreen Muslim hero. The upcoming show also stars Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Laurel Marsden, Rish Shah, and Saagar Shaikh with Ali serving as head writer on the series.

It will be directed by filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah along with two-time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon. As per Deadline, Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios chief, has even said that along with being part of this series, the Ms Marvel character will also be part of future Marvel films. (ANI)

