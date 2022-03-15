Monteria Village to celebrate Holi with traditional dhol, herbal colours and farm meals

This year, Monteria Village in Khalapur, Raigad District, has organized Rang Barse, a Holi party themed around traditional dhol, herbal colors and farm meals.

Situated at a distance of two hours from Mumbai and Pune, the day-outing destination is offering a celebration of the festival of colors in a quintessential farm setting.

The concept of Monteria Village is apt for guests of every age group to forget the hustle-bustle of city life and explore activities on a farm nestled in the lap of nature.

Their Holi special offer includes an elaborate breakfast on arrival, followed by live dhol, a celebration with herbal colors, thandai to sip on, and snacks to munch on. The package also includes a lavish, desi lunch. For those who crave their urban ways of celebration, a DJ will dole out groovy tunes and an inviting pool will be set up for guests to take a dip.

Monteria has also added new activities for children to explore.

On any given day, experiences at Monteria Village are designed to include a guest into the lifestyle of the village: chai vendors, street snacks, rides on a chakdo and watching artisans create collectibles. Guest who wants to feel closer to nature can also get their hands dirty and take a shot at tilling the land. The expert staff is fully equipped to teach how to grow produce and take you through a holistic one-of-a-kind farming experience in their Dhanvantri Garden.

Monteria Village also has a permanent mela or carnival that introduces guests to a world of folk arts and craft. The performance stage is named Lok Kala where performers showcase an array folk music, dance and theatre acts.

The restaurant Sabras elevates the same experience on the palate, through food cooked with the sole purpose of feeding a well-cooked meal. A thali of sabzi, meat, wheat, bajra, jowar and rice chapatis, dal rice, kadhi chawal and a traditional sweet will complete the Monteria Village experience through the taste buds.

Going back to roots is a mind set and for anyone looking to stop and relive the joy of simplicity Monteria Village is that ideal destination. This Holi, Monteria Village is adding a colourful charm to the destination.

BOOKING DETAILS: WEBSITE: www.monteriavillage.com INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/monteriavillage/ CALL: 1800-532-9040 EMAIL: reservation@monteriavillage.com COST: 1500 per person About Monteria Village MONTERIA VILLAGE is a destination designed to give a guest an elevated experience of quintessential village life. Spread across 36 ACRES in Raigad district's Khalapur town, the destination nurtures an ecosystem that plants its guests in the daily life, culture, cuisine, entertainment, art and heritage of an Indian village. Every age group will find a path that leads them to their inner child and in turn, connect to their authentic roots. Monteria Village is part of the prominent hospitality firm Monteria Resort Pvt. Ltd., an immensely popular resort located in the outskirts of Mumbai.

Media Contacts: Anagha Nabar Email id: reservation@monteriavillage.com Mob: +91 992055794 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1765740/Monteria_Village.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)