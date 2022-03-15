Left Menu

'Succession' star Alan Ruck joins Amazon film 'The Burial'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-03-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 11:33 IST
'Succession' star Alan Ruck joins Amazon film 'The Burial'
  • Country:
  • United States

Alan Ruck has boarded the cast of Amazon Studios' film ''The Burial'', directed by Maggie Betts.

The upcoming drama feature, which revolves around the real-life legal battle over a funeral home chain during the 1990s, is based on Jonathan Harr's 1999 article in the New Yorker magazine.

Details about the character Ruck is playing have not been disclosed, reported Deadline.

The ''Succession'' star joins an ensemble that also includes Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie, Bill Camp, Dorian Missick, Pamela Reed, Amanda Warren and Jim Klock.

The story follows Ray Loewen, a bankrupt funeral home owner, who decides to sue Jeremiah O'Keefe, a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. Ray then hires Willie Gary, a flamboyant attorney to handle the case.

Pulitzer Prize winner Doug Wright will adapt Harr's article to screen.

Ruck's other TV credits include ''Spin City'' and ''Mad About You'', and film titles ''Cheaper by the Dozen'' and ''Star Trek: Generations''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022