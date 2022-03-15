Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham join Disney's 'Young Woman and the Sea'

Actors Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Stephen Graham are set to star opposite Daisy Ridley in Disney's upcoming feature film ''Young Woman and the Sea''.

According to Deadline, Joachim Ronning will be directing the movie from a script penned by Jeff Nathanson.

It's based on the book by Glenn Stout that chronicles the daring journey of the first woman, Gertrude “Trudy” Ederle (Ridley), to ever swim across the English Channel in 1926. Cobham-Hervey will play the role of Gertrude's sister.

The film, being produced by Chad Oman, will premiere on Disney Plus.

