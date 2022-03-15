Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham join Disney's 'Young Woman and the Sea'
- Country:
- United States
Actors Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Stephen Graham are set to star opposite Daisy Ridley in Disney's upcoming feature film ''Young Woman and the Sea''.
According to Deadline, Joachim Ronning will be directing the movie from a script penned by Jeff Nathanson.
It's based on the book by Glenn Stout that chronicles the daring journey of the first woman, Gertrude “Trudy” Ederle (Ridley), to ever swim across the English Channel in 1926. Cobham-Hervey will play the role of Gertrude's sister.
The film, being produced by Chad Oman, will premiere on Disney Plus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Google, Meta face penalties in Russia as deadline passes to open local offices
Google, Meta face penalties in Russia as deadline passes to open local offices
Iran offers mixed signals as nuclear talks deadline looms
U.S. to miss deadline for release of 9/11 probe documents, court filing shows
Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dead at age 71-Deadline; Former Disney chief Bob Iger enters metaverse through investment in Genies and more