Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham join Disney's 'Young Woman and the Sea'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-03-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 12:32 IST
Actors Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Stephen Graham are set to star opposite Daisy Ridley in Disney's upcoming feature film ''Young Woman and the Sea''.

According to Deadline, Joachim Ronning will be directing the movie from a script penned by Jeff Nathanson.

It's based on the book by Glenn Stout that chronicles the daring journey of the first woman, Gertrude “Trudy” Ederle (Ridley), to ever swim across the English Channel in 1926. Cobham-Hervey will play the role of Gertrude's sister.

The film, being produced by Chad Oman, will premiere on Disney Plus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

