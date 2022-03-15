Skylar Astin boards cast of Geena Davis-led CBS legal drama

''Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist'' star Skylar Astin has joined Geena Davis' in CBS' untitled legal drama pilot. Billed as a mother-and-son story, the pilot hails from writer/executive producer Scott Prendergast and executive producer Phil McGraw.

The story follows Todd (Astin), a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family. Despite their opposing personalities, he agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother, Joan (Davis), a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage.

Phil McGraw is executive producing along with Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman via the Stage 29 Productions banner. CBS Studios is backing the project.

