Dianne Wiest to star with Julia Garner in supernatural thriller 'Apartment 7A'

Veteran actor Dianne Wiest is set to feature with ''Ozark'' star Julia Garner in upcoming supernatural thriller ''Apartment 7A''.

Set up at Paramount Players, the film is backed by Hollywood star John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger of Sunday Night along with filmmaker Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller through their Platinum Dunes.

Wiest, who won two Academy Awards for 1986's ''Hannah and Her Sisters'' and ''Bullets over Broadway'' (1994), has an ''instrumental and meaty'' role in the movie, as The Hollywood Reporter.

Natalie Erika James, best known for 2020 horror movie ''Relic'', will direct and co-wrote the latest script with Christian White based off a draft by Skylar James.

Wiest currently features opposite actor Jeremy Renner in filmmaker-writer Taylor Sherican’s Paramount Plus series ''Mayor of Kingstown''.

