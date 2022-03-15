Left Menu

Tyrese Gibson joins Harvey Kietel-starrer 'Hard Matter'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-03-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 13:58 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

''Fast and Furious'' franchise actor Tyrese Gibson has joined the cast of action thriller movie ''Hard Matter''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gibson, 43, will feature with veteran actor Harvey Kietel in the movie, written and directed by Justin Price.

The film is set in a new America divided by quadrants and where a power-hungry corporation takes over the prison system and criminals as the new law enforcers inflict capital punishment to regain their place in society, the official plotline read.

The project will be produced by Jeff Bowler and Bret Saxton of Wonderfilm banner, alongside Price and Latavius Powell.

''Tyrese coming on board 'Hard Matter' has been amazing. He's brought an elevated energy to set, and we are thrilled each day as this production progresses,'' Wonderfilm’s Saxon and Bowler said in a joint statement.

Gibson most recently featured in ''Fast and Furious 9'', reprising his fan-favourite character of Roman Pierce. He will star in Sony superhero film ''Morbius'', co-starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona and Jared Harris.

The actor is also developing a biographical drama movie about American singer Teddy Pendergrass.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

