Kapil Sharma thanks Anupam Kher for clarifying his stand on 'The Kashmir Files' invitation row

Comedian Kapil Sharma has thanked veteran actor Anupam Kher for squashing ''false allegations'' against him that he deliberately didn't invite the team of ''The Kashmir Files'' on his popular TV show for promotions.

Last week, Sharma came under fire with a section on Twitter criticising him for not calling the film's cast on ''The Kapil Sharma Show'', which routinely features stars promoting their upcoming releases, while others defended the decision saying comedy should not be done on a serious subject like Kashmiri Pandits' exodus. In a tweet on March 7, when a user asked the film's director Vivek Agnihotri to appear on the popular show, the filmmaker responded saying, ''It's his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I'd say what once Mr Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: Woh raja hai, hum rank''.

The tweet snowballed into a controversy with certain people attacking the host-comedian on various social media platforms.

During an interview with a news channel on Monday night, the lead star of the movie, Kher was asked by the anchor the reason behind not appearing on the popular television show, to which he said that he was invited but he turned down the offer considering the sensitive subject of the film.

''To be very honest, I must say it here, I was called to be on the show. I had told my manager that this is a serious film, (so) I won't be able to go on the show. I want to put my point over here. This happened two months ago, when I was invited. I had been on the show before a couple of times. It is a funny show,'' Kher said.

The veteran actor, however, added that Agnihotri was not in the know of the decision. Both Kher and the filmmaker said they don't believe that Sharma ''has any malice towards us or the film.'' Taking to Twitter, Sharma shared the clip from the interview and thanked the 67-year-old actor for clearing the air.

''Thank you paji @AnupamPKher for clarifying all the false allegations against me. I also want to thank all those friends, who, without knowing the truth, kept loving me. Stay happy, keep smiling. #thekapilsharmashow #Isupportmyself,'' the comedian wrote.

The official account of Banijay Asia, one of the production companies associated with ''The Kapil Sharma'' show, also shared the clip and thanked Kher for ''putting all the speculations to rest''.

''And clarifying everything with regards to the chatter that has been doing rounds this past week. We believe in promoting all talent and entertaining the audience in the best way possible via #TheKapilSharmaShow @KapilSharmaK9,'' the tweet read.

Actor Archana Puran Singh, who also appears on the show, thanked Kher for bringing the truth to the forefront. ''Thanks so much @AnupamPKher for getting the truth to the forefront. Look forward to welcoming you on our show soon. Much love and regards for you always Anupam,'' she tweeted.

According to the makers, ''The Kashmir Files'' has emerged as one of the biggest hits of recent times, clocking in more than 42 crore within four days. The film has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Tripura and Goa.

