'The Kashmir Files' will be remembered as milestone in Indian cinema: Hardeep Singh Puri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 17:04 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Image Credit: ANI
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday heaped praise on filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's ''The Kashmir Files'', based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s, saying the film will be remembered as a milestone in India's cinematic journey.

The Union housing and urban affairs minister said that Agnihotri has done ''full justice'' to the plight of Kashmiri Pandits with the film, which opens ''one of the darkest chapters of our modern history''.

''The #KashmirFiles will be remembered as a milestone in India's cinematic journey. @vivekagnihotri pulls out one of the darkest chapters of our modern history from the cupboard with nuanced portrayals & sensitive storytelling doing full justice to the plight of #KashmiriPandits,'' Puri said in a tweet.

Released last week, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi.

More BJP-ruled states on Tuesday made ''The Kashmir Files'' tax-free, with Uttar Pradesh doing the same.

Earlier, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Tripura made the movie free of entertainment tax as demands grew to make it free of the levy all over the country.

