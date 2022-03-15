Noted cultural activist Shiv Charan Pandey dies at 87

Left Menu

Noted cultural activist Shiv Charan Pandey died on Tuesday here following a prolonged illness. Pandey was secretary of Hukka Club Laxmi Bhandar Almora situated in Dubkiya moholla known for its various cultural activities. Pandey, who commanded the respect of art lovers and performing artists, is credited with staging of Ramlila and the publication of Purvasi magazine.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 15-03-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 17:47 IST
Noted cultural activist Shiv Charan Pandey died on Tuesday here following a prolonged illness. He was 87. Pandey was secretary of Hukka Club Laxmi Bhandar Almora situated in 'Dubkiya moholla' known for its various cultural activities. Pandey, who commanded the respect of art lovers and performing artists, is credited with staging of Ramlila and the publication of Purvasi magazine. He was also associated for some time with the Uttarakhand Shodh Sansthan. Pandey is survived by his wife, two sons, and three daughters. His last rites were performed at Vishwanath Ghat.

