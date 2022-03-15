Jane Campion apologies for William sisters comments

Oscar-nominated director Jane Campion has apologised for the comments she made towards Venus and Serena Williams at the Critics Choice Awards, saying she did not intend to devalue the achievement of the two athletes by her ''thoughtless'' comment.

Campion, whose film ''The Power of the Dog'' has emerged as an Oscar frontrunner in the best picture, director and acting categories, was complimenting Will Smith on his win for ''King Richard'' when she addressed the Williams sister on Sunday.

“Venus and Serena, you’re such marvels,” she said. “However, you don’t play against the guys, like I have to.'' The comment led to a debate on Twitter with people calling out the director for her condescending remark to the sisters and their efforts as Black athletes. Many on the social media said that it was a mistake from the director's side during the important Oscar campaign week.

Campion has now released a statement apologising for her remarks, reported IndieWire.

“I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world-class athletes. The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world. ''The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you,” she wrote in a statement shared with press. ''The Power of the Dog'', starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons, is leading the Oscars nominations with nods in 12 categories.

